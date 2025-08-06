Falana faults Makinde’s N63bn Govt House renovation project

…decries bad governance in Southwest

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, on Wednesday lamented that politics in Nigeria is now in the hands of criminals who bother less about investing in the economic prosperity of the country and the well-being of the citizens.

He equally decried what he described as bad governance and sheer infrastructural decay in the Southwest, stressing that governors in the region have not done enough to tackle poverty.

Falana, who stated this while making his submission as a member of the panel at the 2025 National Conference of Egbe Amofin Oodua held in Abeokuta with the theme “Regional Justice, Security and Sustainable Development”, said the governors failed to prioritise selfless service over personal aggrandisement.

He said, “During the days of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, politics was in the hands of the intellectuals, but today, politics is in the hands of criminals and touts who are less concerned about investing in the economic prosperity of the country and the well-being of the citizens.”

The legal luminary also faulted Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s decision to spend N63bn on the rehabilitation of the Government House, describing it as reckless spending of public funds that should have been put to better use to uplift infrastructural development in the state.

Other members of the panel were Dr. Wahab Shittu, SAN, Mrs. Titilayo Akinlawon, SAN, Chief Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN as well as Mr. Kayode Akinremi, Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Abeokuta branch.

The human rights lawyer noted that the Southwest region may continue in its journey of retrogression except the political leaders, both at the state and the local government levels, stay honest to the people and make good governance and service to the people their focus.

He said, “We are always quick to shout about the misappropriation and reckless spending of public funds in Abuja, but in Lagos after spending N45bn to procure Jeeps (utility vehicles) in the first four years, the state House of Assembly is planning to spend another N20bn on purchase of another set of jeeps, yet the people are wallowing in poverty.

“Ikorodu has been submerged in the last three days, if it were to be abroad, they would be using helicopter to drop food for the victims, but what is being done for the people? Nothing.”

“Similarly, the governor of Oyo State who comes to work from his house now wants to rehabilitate government house with N63bn, the amount that is enough to provide good roads and electricity for the state.

“Our education is in bad shape, there is no Southwest state today that is up to date in accessing the UBEC fund. There are 18.3m out of school children, including children from the Southwest.

“Today, the roads in the Southwest are terrible. Infrastructurally, we are not there. Unfortunately, when they now want to flag off road that they will not even complete, you will see them making so much noise, doing ceremony, there is need for a rethink.”

While lamenting that criminals have taken over Southwest states due to growing poverty, he noted that the sad narrative is the same from Lagos to Ogun, Oyo to Osun and Ondo to Ekiti, warning that there is need for the government to begin to make judicious use of the resources at their disposal to make life more comfortable and rewarding for the populace.

“Area boys, touts have taken over the Southwest States. The area boys in Ekiti seem to be wild than those in Lagos. They are there from Lagos to Abeokuta and everywhere, even in the rural areas.

“Our children are no longer going to school. You can’t buy a piece of land now and enjoy peaceful possession. As you are laying foundation, you will see them; when you want to roof the building, you will see them again. Go and look at the results of WAEC now, two years ago, Ekiti came 28, one year, Oyo and Osun came 28 and 27 positions respectively. What is happening to us in the Southwest?

“Our children now run to miracle centres, the children are not going to schools again, only children of the privileged few are going to school because of poverty, yet the commonwealth of our region is being privatised right before our eyes,” he said.

Falana charged lawyers to stand up and make political leaders accountable to the people, even if they will have to drag them before the court of law.

He disclosed that “for the 2025 budget, Senators and members of House of Representatives inserted 11,000 constituency projects valued at N6.9trn. As lawyers, you must do more than sitting and watching, ask these lawmakers where the projects are cited and if they are not giving satisfactory answers, take them to court.”

Giving his keynote address, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Akin Olujinmi, SAN, urged the lawyers to continue to uphold the rule of law and advance the course of justice, fairness and equity in the region.

Chief Olujinmi said that the association must constantly, in all its engagements and activities, draw the attention of the governments to the obligation on them to observe the rule of law and the constitution because obedience to the rule of law is key to regional justice, security and sustainable development.

As a way out of the trouble of insecurity in the region, the former Minister commended the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, who against all odds and opposition, established the Amotekun Corps that has helped to curb the growing insecurity in the Southwest.

Olujinmi therefore identified the need for an effective collaboration among the six Southwestern

States to increase the empowerment and capacity of the Amotekun Corps across the region to further deal a decisive blow to those hurting the region’s security architecture.

The former Minister added that “the governments of the region should regularly engage closely with the people to appreciate their specific needs and provide for them instead of embarking on programmes of development that are not of any immediate relevance to the needs of the communities.

“The region is blessed with fertile land and active human capital which can be harnessed for the development of the region. The governments of the six States need to tackle youth unemployment with a robust commitment. All these are necessary for sustainable development in the region.”

The President of the association, Mr. Isiaka Olagunju SAN, urged the members of the association to help in protecting the heritage which purely belongs to the Yoruba people.

Mr Olagunju said that it is unfortunate that some sections of the country describe Lagos as no man’s land, adding that there is need for the members of the association who are Yoruba to defend wrong narratives and twisting of the cherished Yoruba rich history.

Also speaking at the programme, the leader of Oodua Peoples Congress, Chief Gani Adams, explained that only restructuring and practice of true federalism can help to resolve issues especially around insecurity and economic prosperity of not only the Southwest region, but the entire country.