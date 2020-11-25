We will shock Nigeria’s political space with massive, unprecedented defections, APC threatens

Kindly Share This Story:

To Carry out a holistic Revalidation Exercise, Says Party has no Authentic Register in 36 States, FCT

Urges Party members to work for four terms in Office

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE National Leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has threatened Nigerians that the party will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with what it described as the massive and unprecedented defections ever witnessed in the political history of Nigeria as a country.

Speaking yesterday at the National Assembly when he met with the Senate Caucus of the APC at Senate Hearing Room 1, Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC and Governor of Yobe Srate, Mai Mala Buni has also boasted that the party will remain the country’s leading political party.

The Chairman said, “In fact, I want to assure you all that APC will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with massive and unprecedented defections ever witnessed in the political history of our great country, and by the grace of God, APC will undoubtedly remain Nigeria’s leading political party.”

Buni who is both the Chairman, Caretaker/ Convention Committee said that the party was working assiduously to carry out a holistic membership revalidation exercise against the backdrop that the APC has no authentic register in the thirty- six states of Nigeria and the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Chairman said, “It is regrettable that since the initial membership registration exercise of 2013, the party today lacks authentic register in all the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. It is a common knowledge that some members who left the party in 2018 and joined the opposition party, still have their names adorning the party register. Similarly, many others who joined the party from 2014 to date do not have their names in the register.

“It therefore becomes imperative for the party to revalidate its Membership Register, expunge names of those who had left the party and include those who have joined the party from 2014 to date in compliance with Article 9:4 of the Party Constitution. Similarly, the annual membership dues payment, which has almost been totally neglected overtime, is a clear violation of Article 9:1(I) of the Party Constitution. The committee therefore finds the membership revalidation exercise as necessary to capture all members to promote internal democracy in the party.

“I am glad to inform you that preliminary plans had been concluded for the commencement of the first phase of the exercise in the next few weeks with the expectation to cover members both within the country and those in diaspora.”

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee also told the Senators to ensure that as lawmakers, they work towards winning to be in office for four terms, adding, “I also wish to suggest that as committed members of the All Progressives Congress, we should be thinking and working for the party beyond one, two, three or even four terms of office. As it is obtained in advanced democracies and with older political parties, we must ensure the victory of the party at all times to successfully and effectively implement the party manifesto and programmes to the benefit of Nigerians.”

On Conflict resolution and reconciliation within the party, the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman said, “On assumption of duty, the committee developed a Road Map and Development plan to serve as guide towards achieving our set target. Our bottom to top approach, hinged on genuine and true reconciliation, placing party interest above personal and selfish interests.

“The committee constituted reconciliation committees to settle aggrieved persons and factions in all the states with disputes. Members of the reconciliation committee were carefully drawn from critical stakeholders, they are people of proven integrity selected to serve as chairmen and members.

“On the list were His Excellency, Ken Nnamani, former Senate President who chaired the Edo state Reconciliation committee while, His Excellency Niger state Governor, Abubakar Bello headed the Ondo state Reconciliation committee. Similarly, we had Jigawa state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru chairing the Imo and Ogun state reconciliation committee among others

“Today, we are proud to say that the conflicts in most, if not all of the states have been settled. The party now proudly parade political heavy weights in their respective states who have either returned back to the party or freshly joined the party. We have the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Former PDP National chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, several members of the national assembly, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, former Head of service of the federation, Mr Danladi Kifasi, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau, Alhaji Salisu Takai among others. Our recent big catch of a very no less personality than the Executive Governor of Ebonyi state, His Excellency Mr Dave Umahi and several legislators of the state assembly are indeed great milestones in our restoration process. Many others have indicated interests to either return or join the party.”

On Court Cases, Buni said, “The reconciliation exercise by the committee, as part of its interventions demands the internal resolution of disputes within the party and calls for all court cases against the party be withdrawn from the courts to allow internal settlement of the various disputes.

“The CECPC has collated all such cases including identifying the parties to the disputes and litigations, and has made schedules for the immediate withdrawal of litigations while equally setting out procedures for hearing out all the aggrieved members, including creating a neutral ground for all to voice out their grievances.

“As at today, the party has recorded a large number of completely resolved intra- party disputes while others are ongoing with strong prospects of resolving them.”

Speaking on Constitution Review of the party, the Caretaker Committee Chairman said, “Just like the membership revalidation exercise, the need for amendment of the Party Constitution and ensure its readiness for presentation to NEC for approval before the expiration of the committee’s tenure is quite necessary for the growth and development of the party.

“The committee has set up a high powered committee made up of eminent party leaders, legal practitioners and experts to study the reviewed Constitution and to make recommendations to the effect of the necessary amendments. The National Secretary (CECPC) was mandated to provide all necessary information for wide consultations that will lead to an all-inclusive party constitutional review.

“The committee wish to humbly submit that, the party should as a matter of priority do the needful by resolving all contentious and constitutional matters to approach the national convention with a new beginning and, on a very clean slate.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

