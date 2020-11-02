We can secure Nigeria without guns – Ifa priest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

A renown Ifa priest, Chief Sola Atanda has reiterated the capacity of traditional priests to secure the southwest region without using gun.

The priest in a chat with Vanguard yesterday said the over reliance on police to secure the region is an embarrassment on traditional religion institutions, saying security agency ought to be consulting practitioner on how to effectively secure the region.

According to him, Yorubaland was effectively secured without guns by its ancestors, saying the ancestral powers still resides with traditional priests in the land.

He added that the supernatural powers that abound in Yoruba land is not prone to being delayed like its obtainable in physical security apparatus, calling for a return to traditional means of securing the region and Nigeria as a whole.

He also stressed the need to adopt consulting the the gods and using propitiation to fores tall chaos like it was recently experienced in the country.

“Also we are aware othe the slow or lack of response to distress calls by security agents, especially the Police. We want to remind all those saddled with the task of securing the country, especially Yoruba land that our forefathers kept the land safe without relying on either Army or Police

“The powers that our ancestors bequeathed to us ar still available. They used use the power and we believe in it efficacy. We don’t mind deploying our traditional powers to keep Yoruba land safe. If security agents feel they need us to effectively discharge their responsibilities we are available to help them.

“More importantly, we urge Nigerians to be truthful, respect the law and law enforcement agents, while security personnel should discharge their duties with the fear of God”, he said.

