Breaking News
Translate

VIDEO: Traffic advisory along Ojuelegba

Kindly Share This Story:

There is a slow movement of vehicles along Ojuelegba ara of Lagos State after a trailer conveying plywoods suffered a lone accident with its content scattered everywhere on top of the bridge.

Vanguard News Nigeria 
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!