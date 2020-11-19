VIDEO: Traffic advisory along Ojuelegba

There is a slow movement of vehicles along Ojuelegba ara of Lagos State after a trailer conveying plywoods suffered a lone accident with its content scattered everywhere on top of the bridge.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
There is a slow movement of vehicles along Ojuelegba ara of Lagos State after a trailer conveying plywoods suffered a lone accident with its content scattered everywhere on top of the bridge.