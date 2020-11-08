USA poll: Ondo APC hails Biden for exhibiting decency, maturity

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo has commended the US President-elect, Mr Joe Biden, for exhibiting ‘high level of maturity and decency’ during the electioneering.

The state APC Chairman, Mr Ade Adetimehin, gave the commendation in a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye, on Sunday in Akure.

According to him, it takes a well-cultured and politically- sophisticated candidate to run such a campaign.

Adetimehin, while felicitating Biden, described his election as a big relief to democrats all over the world.

He expressed confidence that the president-elect would re-engineer America’s economy and work assiduously to promote global peace.

The party chairman urged the outgoing President, Mr Donald Trump, to accept defeat as a statesman and avoid the usual temptation of fighting dirty, after the election.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: