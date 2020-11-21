Umahi, Diri and the search for morals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Aziken

The theatrics shadowing the defection of Governor Dave Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC should ordinarily have been enough humour for Nigerians in the face of challenges at all levels of governance.

But besides Umahi’s solo political drama, Nigerians were this week also treated to the drama or rather, appeasement of an earlier political actor, albeit at a lower level, Dahiru Buba.

Mr Buba had in 2015 trekked from Gombe to Abuja to appreciate the victory of Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election.

However, for whatever, the change that the man trekked for appeared to have gotten to him negatively.

Buba raised a lot of hoopla recently as he drew attention to what he described as the physical pains arising from his 550 kilometers trek for Buhari.

For most of the four years after his trek, he understandably did not get any succour from the PDP administration that held sway in the state.

The emergence of an APC government in Gombe perhaps provided the springboard for the man to renew his quest for recognition for his feat.

When the man’s noise became too loud and embarrassing, Governor Inuwa Yahaya was forced to step in to recognize what he described as “Buba’s patriotism” with a N2 million cash gift and a secondhand Ford car.

This week’s honour of Buba by the governor was painted as one that came from the state government. It again brought to fore, the illegal action of governors using state resources to satisfy personal peccadillo. In fact, the governor described Buba’s action as an act of patriotism.

The result is that those who speak against or walk against Buhari are unpatriotic!

If the honour was organized by the Gombe State chapter of the APC at the party secretariat from money raised by party members it would have been more understandable. But wasting precious resources of the state and time for personal and political aggrandizement is the kind of corruption that Buhari was elected in 2015 to fight.

Such personal abuses of government resources based on whims and caprices of government officials must be seriously condemned.

What Governor Yahaya has done compares with what the ‘Miracle Governor’ of Bayelsa did that he had to be called out by Charly Boy.

Charly Boy was understandably piqued by Governor Duoye Diri’s decision to honour BBNaija 2020 participant, Ms Rebecca Nengi Hampson and bestow her with a valued appointment.

Governor Diri prioritized a BBNaija graduate over and above a first-class law graduate is an amazing twist on how the state administration values morality.

Even more, the Nengi lady according to Charly Boy was alleged to have also graduated with a Third Class degree but got as a recompense, an appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Girl Child Development!

A girl who didn’t do well in school and goes to participate in a programme that every reasonable man protects his children from watching, is now Governor Diri’s focus to bring up Bayelsa girls!

Not too long ago, Goodluck Jonathan was sending Bayelsa girls and boys to the best schools in Nigeria to compete with the best!

Now Nengi would have to teach them her BBNaija exploits!

The issues of morals and politicians obviously came to the fore this week with the celebrated defection of Governor Umahi from the PDP to the APC.

Of course, Umahi’s love for Buhari has never been hidden. But how he began to bring God’s name into it and the sins of the PDP may have offended several people.

In portraying the APC as saint and the PDP sinner, in their respective engagements towards Ndigbo, Umahi has amazed several. He has firmed his political ambition on the collective deprivation of his people.

Many have gone to dismiss his claims on PDP by bringing up his amazing ascent in the PDP hierarchy as an act of ingratitude towards his former party.

Senator Enyinninya Abaribe who has battled the APC administration’s disregard of federal character in appointments should know better even if Umahi pretends not to know.

In the words of Abaribe, the best the Buhari administration has offered the Igbo is the appointment of a Presidential Photographer.

From the National Assembly Service Commission, NASC, where Senator Joy Emodi was displaced as chairman and two persons from one side of the country, were made chairman and executive secretary even to the Federal Character Commission, FCC of all bodies, the bias against the Igbo is apparent.

The FCC, a body which is supposed to ensure federal character in government policies and appointments lacks federal character given observations that the chairman and executive secretary are from the same section of the country.

On that basis, how the FCC can as well speak on the complete exclusion of the Southeast from the top level of the security architecture of the country is amazing. Apparently, Umahi didn’t see all that. All he sees is 2023!

