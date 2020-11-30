Two Osun court staff arraigned for allegedly stealing ‘A4 typing sheets’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Two staffers of Osogbo High Court in Osun state were on Monday docked before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in the State capital for allegedly stealing 6 pack of typing sheets.

The defendants Adedoyin Adebowale, 46 and Sulaiman Tajudeen, 46, were arraigned before Magistrate Adijat Oloyade on two counts bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Kayode, alleged that the defendants on November 20, 2020, conspired among themselves and stole six-packs of typing sheets (A4) papers valued N30,000 of Osun state Judiciary.

He noted that the offence committed contravened sections 516, 383 and punishable under section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun state 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations preferred against them.

Defence Counsel, Taiwo Awokunle in an oral application urged the court to admit the defendants to bail in the most liberal term.

He added that being members of staff of State Judiciary, the defendants will not jump bail and would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate Oloyade admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till January 7, 2021, for hearing.

