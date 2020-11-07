Breaking News
Top Republican Senator, Romney, congratulates ‘President-elect’ Biden

Joe Biden

US Republican Senator Mitt Romney on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory, becoming the first prominent current lawmaker in President Donald Trump’s party to acknowledge the Democratic challenger’s win.

“Ann (his wife) and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character,” Romney, the Republican presidential nominee who lost to Barack Obama in 2012, said on Twitter.

“We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead,” added Romney, who has been an occasional Trump critic and was the only Republican to vote to uphold the impeachment of Trump in February.

