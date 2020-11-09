Breaking News
Second wave: #EndSARS back on Twitter trend

#ENDSARS: Absence of Youths representatives stalls hearing of Lagos Judicial PanelWeeks after the #ENDSARS protests was disrupted by hoodlums and arsonists, the campaign has returned to Twitter trend on Monday.

This is not unconnected to the recent freezing of some #EndSARS key players’ bank accounts by the apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, at the order of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Recall also that an active member of the movement, Modupe Odele, had her international passport seized by the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS.

In a swift reaction to the yearnings of the people, the Inspector-General of Police, Idris Mohammed, disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, and set up the Special Weapons and Tactics, SWAT.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 18 states have also set up panels of inquiry to look into the allegations against some SARS officers.

