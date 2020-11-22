Kindly Share This Story:

By Fumi Komolafe

Brethren, the year is winding down but your life isn’t winding down. You may say but I am not getting younger, very true but as you grow in the Lord, you are getting closer to your miracle.

This is not the time to be discouraged about any issue. Even if human beings have physically ganged up against you, do not be worried.

Rather, this is the time to hand over every challenge to the Lord of Hosts.

The one who has never lost a war.

Brethren, you may not fully appreciate it but God has answered many of your prayers positively.

How do I know? I’ll ask some questions. In what way are you better than the powerful and influential in the society that have died of Covid 19? Are you better than those who have lost millions of money to kidnappers? What makes you think you are better than some one who has been on a life support machine for months?.

If your answer is that, there is nothing that makes your different from these people whose categories are mentioned, then you need to thank God that has been merciful to you.

Brothers and Sisters, I assume that being a Christian, you know how to pray and you have been praying but the answer is yet manifest.

If this is the case with you concerning, your childbearing life, marital life, finances or any other issue, don’t give up, don’t be afraid.

When you fear, you give the enemy confidence that he has triumphed over you.

If the challenge is spiritual, fear gives demons the confidence to trample on you the more.

The first thing you need to do to overcome a challenge is to refuse to yield to fear. Rather, lift up your faith and subdue fear.

Once you are able to conquer fear, you are on the way to victory.

To testify to the goodness of God, three factors are crucial. They are prayer, praise and patience.

Many of us pray but we are not patient enough to wait on the Lord. Many of us, we find it difficult to praise the Lord and this is because, something in you, keeps asking you, what would be the basis of your praise worship when everyone knows that you have a need that has not been met.

Let’s have a look at what the Holy Bible tells us about these three crucial factors taking a cue from the life of David. David was a man who had to wait long for God’s promised to be fulfilled. He also had to fight physical and spiritual battles on his journey to the throne.

Our reference is found in Psalm 40 vs. 1&2 KJV: “ I waited patiently for the LORD; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.

He brought me up also out of the horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings”.

Have you been waiting? Are you prepared to wait patiently? If your answer is in the affirmative, then like God did to David, he would hear your cry.

Let’s get one thing clear; you cannot hurry up the LORD. He knows the best time to set you free from that challenge.

When God answers, the Psalmist tells us what will happen.

Verse 3 of Psalm 40 “ And he put a new song in my mouth even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the LORD.”

This season, God will put a new song in your mouth as you intensify prayer and praise worship in the name of Jesus.

For many of us, it is easier to handle prayer than praises. Simply because you often ask yourself, ‘ people will wonder what makes me happy when I am known as a childless woman or a single lady almost clocking 50 years without marriage.

You need to perish such thoughts.

Even if people say this to your hearing, just pretend you didn’t hear.

This is where patience comes in. It is not just about waiting on the Lord; it is also about how you relate with other people especially mockers.

Some mockers are so daring that they could really set out to make you weep but with the strengthen of the Lord, you are empowered with patience and you will ignore them.

Verse 4 of Psalm 40 tells us “ Blessed is that man that maketh the LORD his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies”.

When you pray and praise God, waiting with patience, you are demonstrating, your faith in the most High God that can do all things.

What exactly is it that you are going through? Is it about miscarriages all the time?

Whatever it is that you are going through, always remember that you are not the first to experience such a challenge or challenges.

Many have passed through similar challenges and have broken through.

Are your in- laws after you? Pretend you didn’t hear them. Do everything physically possible to hold your home. Make sure your partner remains with you and let your trust in the Lord be unshaken.

Are you afraid that you have become barren because of previous abortions? Go to the Lord in prayer. Confess your sins. Ask God for forgiveness and apply the three Ps of prayer, praises and patience.

If as a man, your relations are putting pressure on you to take a secret wife ignore them. Let them know that is a topic you don’t want to discuss.

When you pray, ask God to deliver you from whatever challenge that has made you unhappy.

For some people, the challenge is indebtedness but God can pay debts and make you debt free.

In the remaining days of this year, make Psalm 40 vs. 13 your prayer point.

It states: “ Be pleased, O LORD, to deliver me: O LORD, make haste to help me”.

When you pray, this way, God knows that you are tired of the situation and desirous of a change.

As the Lord lives, before this year, ends, your prayer and praises will receive the attention of the Almighty God in Jesus name,

Keep reminding the LORD of your need even as you create time to worship him with praises.

The Psalmist wrote in Verse 17 of Psalm 40 “ But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God”.

Brethren, find time to read and study Psalm 40 and apply it to that condition that you want the Lord to turn around for you.

Be reminded that several churches have programmes for women trusting God of the fruit of the womb. Laughter Foundation International Ministry has a three week programme titled “ the pool of Bethesda’. It is a prayer session for all yokes to be broken.

I pray that the Lord will lead you to the right one and you will record a break through before the end of this year in Jesus name.

May the Peace of the Lord be with us all .

