 ‘Olofin-Bada-Somoju ruling house has no Oba in Solu-Alade land’

By Onozure Dania

Lagos— Some ruling houses in Solu-Alade town, in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State, have raised the alarm over the activities of one Babatunde Mutalibi Balogun, who is allegedly parading himself as the crown king of Solu-Alade.

The family, in a letter to Oba Onileki of Lekki and all the other monarchs in the area by their counsel, Ojay Akinwale Ojo, said that the recent move by Babatunde Mutalibi Balogun (alias Terisi) to celebrate what he describes as coronation ceremony as Onisolu of Solu-Aade Town will amount to contempt of court.

It also warned that the case in relation to the obaship of Solu-Alade Town, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area is still pending before a Lagos High Court, sitting in Igbosere.

However, in reaction, Oba Babatunde Balogun told Vanguard that he will not comment on the matter since it was before a court.

In a phone chat, Oba Balogun refused to comment on the allegation against him over his plans to celebrate his coronation anniversary despite a court order asking the parties to maintain status quo.

He noted that since the matter was before a competent court of law, the opposing party should allow the court to address the matter; if he had or is planning to act contrary to the court order.

Meanwhile, in the letter, the ruling houses said: “Our attention has been called to an invitation letter circulating around to the effect that Babatunde Mutalibi Balogun (alias Terisi) of the Balogun Ruling House will be celebrating coronation ceremony, as the Onisolu of Solu Alade Town.

“We hereby bring to the notice of all the Kabiyesis in Ibeju-Lekki Area that there is no confirmed King in Solu-Alade Town.

“The case in relation to the obaship of Solu Alade Town, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Lagos State, is still pending before the High Court of Lagos State in SUIT NO: LD/6178GCMW/19 Chief Ganiyu Olofin Bada Somoju & Anor and Governor Of Lagos State & 6 Ors. Babatunde Mutalibi Balogun (alias Terisi).”

It explained that the matter came up on September 10, before Justice O.A. Ogala, during the court’s vacation, adding that all parties were directed to maintain status quo, pending the determination of the case.

“Her Lordship further directed us to file necessary documents before the Court to show if the said Babatunde Mutalibi Balogun (alias Terisi) and the Balogun Ruling House took any further step to over-reach the Court or in disobedience to the Court’s order.

“However, in disobedience to that order, Babatunde Mutalibi Balogun is currently sending out invitation letters, planning and making preparations for coronation anniversary in contempt of Court.”

It also said that the matter is assigned to Justice A. O. Opesanwo of a Lagos High Court, sitting in Igbosere.

“Our clients are also aware that the said Babatunde Mutalibi Balogun (alias Terisi) and the Balogun Ruling House have been brandishing a forged unsigned Lagos State Government declaration to support their claim to the throne, in spite of the pendency of the case in Court.

“It is noted from the document that it is neither signed by the Governor of Lagos State nor the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government & Community Affairs, Alausa, Lagos State.”

The Olofin-Bada Somoju family, however, expresses trust in Onileki of Lekki, and other obas in the area, as people who would not want to associate with the lawlessness and contempt of court of Babatunde Balogun, while parading himself as Onisolu of Solu-Aade land.

“Honouring his invitation in the capacity of the Onisolu of Solu Land will be tantamount to contempt of the Court and overreaching the ongoing litigation on the obaship.”

