Land dispute: Businessman accuses Task Force of disobeying court order

By Evelyn Usman

lagos—Despite a court’s order to policemen attached to the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences not to encroach into an expanse of land in Eyin-Osa, in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State, one of the defendants in the suit, Mr. Abdulahi Mosadoluwa, has accused the policemen of disobeying the order.

A magistrate of a mobile court, Magistrate A. A. Adesanya, in the suite between the Attorney General of Lagos State and Abdullahi Mosadoluwa, Safuraimi Agbaja, Balogun Olainukan and Yusuf Oladimeji, has, last Wednesday, also ordered other parties in the land dispute not to erect any fence on it.

However, in a press briefing in Ikeja, Mosadoluwa, popularly called Ibile, accused the policemen of taking sides with a party in the land dispute, alleging that despite the court order, the policemen still invaded the land, thereby necessitating him to file another suit in court to stop the action.

He wondered why the Taskforce Chairman was bent on handling the matter when policemen at the Force headquarters, Abuja were also investigating the same matter.

Since the investigation by the Task Force began, he alleged that several attempts had been made to put him in jail to allow his opponent to take over the expanse of land.

Controversy

However, Vanguard gathered that Mosadoluwa was arrested by the Police over alleged assault on some persons.

In a video that went viral recently, he was seen stripping and torturing a man identified as Shamsudeen Olowo.

The three minutes video also showed other young men who were in their nude, being beaten.

Chairman of the TaskForce, Shola Jejeloye, in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Affairs , TASK Force, Mr. Gbadeyan, described Mosadoluwa as a landgrabber, explained that his arrest followed complaints by residents and land owners in his area.