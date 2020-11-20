Okowa mourns Albert Okumagba

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has expressed deep shock over the death of renowned Economist and Stockbroker, Mr Albert Okumagba.

Okumagba a former Managing Director of BGL Securities Plc died on Thursday at an Abuja hospital after a brief illness. He was 56.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, Okowa said that the passing of Okumagba was a big blow to the finance industry where he played key roles in intermediation, especially through financing of key investments through the stock exchange.

He noted that the deceased’s passing at this time was a huge loss to Deltans and Nigerians in general given his outstanding accomplishments in the financial services sector.

While condoling with the Urhobo nation in the state, Okowa said that Okumagba died at a time when his contribution to the development and uplifting of lives of Deltans was most needed.

“It is with deep sorrow that I received the news of the passing of a great son of Delta, Mr Albert Okumagba.

“His passing at this critical time of our nationhood is quite disturbing because his services were still much needed to turn things around for the nation’s finance sector.

“We, however, take solace in the fact that the late Okumagba touched many lives through his professional services while he sojourned on earth and he remains a huge blessing to humanity.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Okumagba family and the entire Urhobo nation over the passing of their illustrious son, Mr Albert Okumagba.

“It is my prayer that God will grant his immediate family, the people of the state and his associates the fortitude to bear the loss and may God also grant the soul of the departed eternal rest,” he stated.

