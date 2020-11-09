NYSC deploys 66,000 corps members for orientation exercise Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

Warns unqualified graduates to stay away from orientation camps

One fake corps member already convicted in Taraba

Insists no Corps member harmed in Bayelsa, Kogi, Edo and Ondo elections

As NCDC maintains that COVID-19 test for corps members is free



By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps has mobilised 66,000 corps members across the country for the 2020 NYSC Batch “B” exercise scheduled to begin tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this during a media chat in Abuja on Monday.

He said, “As of last Thursday, a total of 66,000 eligible graduates had been mobilized for the 2020 Batch B service year resuming on Tuesday, November 10. They will participate in the Orientation exercise, which has been planned in three streams for ease of compliance with the COViD-19 protocols”

The DG further said the NYSC management had put essential measures in place to contain the pandemic and curtail community transmission in camps across the country.

Ibrahim also warned fake graduates seeking to infiltrate the orientation camps on Tuesday for the mandatory service year to stay away in their own best interest.

The DG said, “Let me warn unqualified persons who are contemplating appearance in our camps to have a rethink in their own interest as we are poised to apprehend and hand them over in the appropriate agencies for prosecution.

“This year, we secured the conviction of fake corps members in Taraba. We are currently prosecuting many others. If you know you’re not a qualified graduate do not show up. If you do, we’ll arrest you and hand you over to relevant agencies for prosecution.”

On the welfare and security of corps members, Ibrahim dismissed claims that some corps members who participated in the recent governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, Edo, and Ondo states, suffered pockets of loss and injury.

He noted that the Scheme’s advocacy visits to the police high command, military authorities, the Department of State Services ensured that no harm was done to corps members during the elections.

The NYSC DG also stated that the Scheme had expended huge resources on critical health needs of corps members, including footing of medical bills.

“As part of the outcome of our welfare initiatives, Nurudeen Tahir, the corps member who lost his arm in a road traffic accident in Taraba state, has been discharged after a successful clinical procedure on the usage of the smart prosthetic arms procured for him by the Scheme,” Ibrahim said.

Meanwhile, in his remarks during the briefing, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chike Ihekweazu, urged corps members not to pay for coronavirus tests in the various camps, noting that testing remains free for them.

Ihekweazu said the Federal Government had provided a sufficient amount of free test kits across for the successful conduct of the tests, adding that the initiative was backed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 tests would be administered free of charge on every corps member. Above all, there would be holding areas set-up for isolating and treating those who test positive in the camps,” he added.

However, the NCDC boss maintained that the directives by the PTF regulating isolation of overseas returnees applied to all Nigerians, including foreign-trained corps members.

