#NoToSocialMediaBill: Nigerians reject moves to restrict use of social media

Nigerians have taken to social media to reiterate their opposition to a bill proposing to regulate the use of social media in Nigeria.

There have been recent calls for the regulation of social media, with the government blaming the use of social media for the spread of fake news and inciteful comments during the #EndSARS protests.

The bill titled “Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill 2019” was sponsored by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa on the 5th of November, 2019.

Calls from government officials to regulate social media in Nigeria have been met with fierce resistance, saying it infringes on the rights of Nigerians to express themselves.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

