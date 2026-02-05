Kampala Police arrest suspects in murder of social media influencer, Diana Skys

Diana Skys

By Emmanuel Okogba

Kampala police have launched investigations into the killing of Diana Namulinde, a 24‑year‑old social media content creator and businesswoman, who was found dead in her apartment in Kyanja, Kawempe Division.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident occurred on the night of February 3, 2026, in Kwaata Zone, Kyanja Ward. Namulinde, popularly known online as Diana Skys, was living alone at the time of the attack. Her body was discovered the following day, February 4, after friends visited her residence and found the apartment door open.

Owoyesigyire confirmed that homicide detectives and scene‑of‑crime officers documented the scene, recovering several exhibits and recording statements from witnesses. Early findings suggest Namulinde was strangled during what police believe was an aggravated robbery.

A security guard employed at the premises was the first suspect taken into custody after being found with items suspected to have been stolen from the deceased. Police later identified three suspects in total, with two currently under arrest to assist with ongoing inquiries.

“The body of the deceased was conveyed to KCCA Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem examination, and investigations are ongoing,” Owoyesigyire said on Thursday.

Namulinde’s death has shocked her followers and the wider online community, where she had built a reputation as a rising influencer and entrepreneur. Police say they are committed to pursuing all leads to ensure justice is served.