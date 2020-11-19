Nigeria sliding into bankruptcy, says Secondus

Kindly Share This Story:

…Urges FG to stop borrowing

…Vows to expose Umahi

By Dirisu Yakubu

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said Nigeria under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari is going bankrupt, saying in almost six year in the saddle, the President has demonstrated gross inability to steer the wheel of the state.

Secondus who stated this at the 90th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting on Thursday, in Abuja also berated government’s handling of security in the land, adding that the helplessness of the President has become too glaring for the world to see.

The PDP boss also came hard on the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government for incessant borrowings even as he warned the federal government against mortgaging the future of the country.

“This country is sliding into bankruptcy but the government is instead embarking in endless borrowing with no accountability on the already borrowed ones. Federal Government themselves just reported last week that 428 agencies would not be able to pay salaries this November because of underfunding.

“At the last count, Nigeria debt profile is showing over 31 trillion naira, a lot of it misappropriated.

“While borrowing in economics is not bad, it depends on what the borrowed resources is being channeled for. With the unprecedented corruption in the system under APC watch, it would be difficult to see this borrowed funds properly deployed,” he said.

According to Secondus, “President Muhammadu Buhari- led APC government, under whose watch the situation got worsened and complicated has remained clearly helpless and incapable of providing the needed leadership

“The consequences of all these came to the fore when the youths, last month poured out their anger on the country through a nationwide protest.

“Even though the protest was triggered off by accumulated police brutality, particularly by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, it developed into a wider rebellion against injustice and poor leadership in the country.”

He urged the federal government to address the fundamental issues raised by the youths rather than “the counterproductive strategy of seeking to hound and intimidate perceived leaders of the peaceful protest by seizing their travel documents, freezing their accounts and arrests.”

On Umahi’s defection

“We have refused to join issues with him in any way but we cannot bow to any blackmail. What I can report to NEC is that the strength of our party in Ebonyi state and South- East is intact and the NWC has taken necessary steps to protect and guard it. The real season that informed this decision will soon be exposed,” he added.

2023

“May I declare to you that the party is also being futuristic drawing experience from the past. We know as a fact that transparent election under the watch of APC is not feasible with the current Electoral Act.

“We are liaising with our very reliable members in the National Assembly to ensure that a fraud-free law is put in place ahead of 2023.

Within our family also, we are putting all hands on deck to ensure we enter the next election stronger as one united and harmonious family and to achieve this I solicit the full and undiluted cooperation of NEC.

“On your behalf also, we are continuing in our extensive consultations with critical stakeholders to ensure that no stone is left unturned for our return to Aso Rock,” he added.

On FG plot to gag social media

“We say no to the censoring of social media and the implication is very direct. While other economies are going digital, if you censor the social media in the country, all other advanced countries will stop dealing with Nigeria.

“As you know, you can stay in Nigeria and work with the United Kingdom, Germany or India. Through the internet, you can be paid and you can imagine the value chain when you are here in Nigeria. The local people will benefit and the value chain, you can’t account for it. That’s the intention of the federal government to introduce another ban on social media.

“It can be regulated like in every other country, but the APC will turn it against the perceived enemies. That is the fear of this young ones,” he stressed.

There were goodwill messages from Governor Tambuwal who spoke on behalf of the PDP Governors Forum, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Senator Walid Jibrin, chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees.

