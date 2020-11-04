NEPAD seeks NASS support to combat poverty

Kindly Share This Story:

Princess Gloria Akobundu, the National Coordinator, African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), has solicited the support of the National Assembly in combating the scourge of poverty in the country.

Akobundu made the plea in Abuja while defending the agency’s 2021 budget before the joint National Assembly Committees on Integration and Cooperation in Africa.

“My plea to this respected House is: you gave me the job and you have seen us perform with the little or nothing in the past.

“With your commitment to ensuring that NEPAD succeeds, we will move this country forward.

“We want to plead that you look into our budget and assist us because it’s very lean,” she said.

She urged the committees to look at what the agency was set up to do, which was poverty eradication.

She also said that they should look at the challenge of the present generation where it had to cater for the teeming youth, especially at the rural areas in the midst of problems and challenges posed by COVID-19.

“I believe NEPAD can do a lot to encourage the people especially the women at the rural communities,” she said.

In his remarks, Chairman, House Committee on Integration and Cooperation in Africa, Rep. Umar Bago (APC-Niger), observed that the Committee had during the recent oversight function to NEPAD seen the performance.

Bago who noted that the joint committees had reviewed the budget before the arrival of the team, explained that members were working on it.

“If there are things you think that the Committee can do to help you or augment one or two things, let us know.

