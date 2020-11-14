Mega We Care celebrates world diabetes day

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Every 14th of November, millions of individuals and organisations globally unite to celebrate World Diabetes Day.

Over 422 million people worldwide are living with diabetes, particularly in low and middle-income countries and more than 50 percent of individuals with diabetes are yet-to-be diagnosed. Diabetes is a medical condition characterised by high blood sugar because of the body’s inability to make use of the sugar gotten from food eaten.

Leading pharmaceutical company, Mega We Care in celebration of world diabetes day 2020 has launched a nationwide campaign to educate millions of Nigerians on diabetes prevention and care.

In an interview with newsmen at the launch of the campaign, Dr Akinyele Akinlade, Consultant Endocrinologist General Hospital Lagos described the key principles in prevention and management of diabetes. He said ‘The body’s inability to make use of the sugar produced from food in diabetes is either because the body is not producing insulin at all as seen in individuals with type 1 diabetes or the body is not producing enough insulin as seen in individuals with type 2 diabetes, resulting in a rise in blood sugar level beyond what is normal. It has been noted that the huge rise in the number of people with diabetes is a result of our increased sedentary lifestyle with little or no exercise and eating of unhealthy foods, thereby resulting in being overweight or obese. Therefore, efforts to prevent diabetes should involve increasing levels of activity through regular exercises and healthy diets.’

READ ALSO:

‘Immediate management involves improving activity level, eating healthy and balanced diets, stopping cigarette smoking, moderating alcohol consumption, foot care and using drugs to help bring down the blood sugar level to within normal limits. The long-term management involves all the immediate plans and also screening for and managing co-existing medical conditions such as hypertension, high cholesterol level and screening for (and managing) the involvement of the kidneys, heart, eyes, the nerves and blood vessels. Unfortunately, many people with diabetes do not take it seriously until they have developed complications.’

Ibukun Adetuyi, a pharmacist and Product Manager with Mega Lifesciences Nigeria in her address stated ‘We are glad to be championing the world diabetes day celebration across all regions in the country. Mega Lifesciences as a company is consistently involved in helping millions of people across the globe have access to safe, effective, world class medicines. With our initiative “Good Health By yourself” (GHBY) we empower communities to take charge of their health. Beyond pills and cure, we seek to care.

Our goal with this campaign under the Mega We Care – GHBY initiative, is to educate Nigerians who at risk of diabetes, or who have already been diagnosed, on tips for prevention and management of diabetes. Diabetes treatment outcomes are better with education and proper care. This campaign will feature educational materials distributed across multiple channels, training sessions for healthcare professionals on new trends in diabetes treatment and partnerships with complementary organisations. We have also in previous years embarked on outreaches and provided free neuropathy and blood sugar screenings across partner pharmacies, hospitals and religious organizations.’

Mega We Care is a pharmaceutical company with global presence in over 30 countries having its headquarters in Thailand. Mega We Care in Nigeria is a strong market leader in the world of quality and premium generic medicines hence remains a suitable quality alternative to patent/ originator brands.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: