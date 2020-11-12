Vanguard Logo

‘I pity students, lecturers’ – Reactions trail 8 months ASUU strike

On 8:01 pm
Reactions have continued to trail the eight months strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, in the country.

The union embarked on strike, March 2020, following disagreement with the federal government.

However, the major issue that led to the strike early this year was largely triggered by the introduction of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPS) is a centralised payroll platform by the Federal Government. It helps the Government plan and manages its payroll budget, ensuring there’s no loophole in the disbursement of pays.

Its aim is to pay accurately and on time within statutory and contractual regulations. We aim to provide a payroll service that is customer focused and that utilises technology wherever possible.

There are 459 MDAS on IPPIS Platform as at 31st June, 2017. The department is responsible for processing and payment of salary to over Three hundred thousand (300,000) Federal Government Employees across the 459 MDAs. IPPIS aim is to enrol into the platform, all Federal Government MDAs that draws personnel cost fund from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Others issues include salary payment and funding of the universities. Finding a balance, for the above issues is what keeps students and lecturers at home.

The disagreement has caused lecturers to live a low-key; miserable life unless having a business as an alternative.

As regards students, many have joined bad gangs and have forgotten their registration numbers in school. Due to their idleness some have engaged themselves in illegal and mundane activities that affect the development and growth of Nigeria.

Tired of staying at home, The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Monday, resolved to organise a nationwide mass protest to press home its demand for the immediate reopening of all universities across the country.

Also reacting, Deji Adeyanju, the leader of Concerned Nigeria group, said, “ASUU still on strike. Pity our students and lecturers. #EndSARS.”

Read other reactions below:

ASUU still on strike.
Pity our students and lecturers. #EndSARS

Posted by Adeyanju Deji on Thursday, November 12, 2020

