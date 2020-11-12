‘I pity students, lecturers’ – Reactions trail 8 months ASUU strike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Reactions have continued to trail the eight months strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, in the country.

The union embarked on strike, March 2020, following disagreement with the federal government.

However, the major issue that led to the strike early this year was largely triggered by the introduction of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPS) is a centralised payroll platform by the Federal Government. It helps the Government plan and manages its payroll budget, ensuring there’s no loophole in the disbursement of pays.

Its aim is to pay accurately and on time within statutory and contractual regulations. We aim to provide a payroll service that is customer focused and that utilises technology wherever possible.

There are 459 MDAS on IPPIS Platform as at 31st June, 2017. The department is responsible for processing and payment of salary to over Three hundred thousand (300,000) Federal Government Employees across the 459 MDAs. IPPIS aim is to enrol into the platform, all Federal Government MDAs that draws personnel cost fund from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Others issues include salary payment and funding of the universities. Finding a balance, for the above issues is what keeps students and lecturers at home.

The disagreement has caused lecturers to live a low-key; miserable life unless having a business as an alternative.

As regards students, many have joined bad gangs and have forgotten their registration numbers in school. Due to their idleness some have engaged themselves in illegal and mundane activities that affect the development and growth of Nigeria.

Tired of staying at home, The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Monday, resolved to organise a nationwide mass protest to press home its demand for the immediate reopening of all universities across the country.

Also reacting, Deji Adeyanju, the leader of Concerned Nigeria group, said, “ASUU still on strike. Pity our students and lecturers. #EndSARS.”

Read other reactions below:

ASUU still on strike.

Pity our students and lecturers. #EndSARS Posted by Adeyanju Deji on Thursday, November 12, 2020

What is d best d president wants to give us again, we av seen it all na .Both d federal govt nd ASSU re nt been fair to Nigerian students, I don’t know if d strike is really affecting Children of d above mentioned class. All d best to AssU All d best to FGAll d best to d 2 tenure — Annie K (@AnnieK13) November 12, 2020

In this country Nigeria the number of Same people is just 10% of the population. May Almighty Allah help us even our PMB is Mad .. How will ASSU be on strike for Eight months you wan beat JONATHAN RECORD? pic.twitter.com/MEEz4rmlIs — GABAR SINGH OF LAGOS ®️ (@Fantaciaga) November 12, 2020

Students when they hear that ASSU strike continues. https://t.co/fimmNsJuDJ — Chukwuedozie (@Jude_chedz) November 12, 2020

Another protest is about to start in 2 weeks is assu doesn’t suspend the strike 😂 — Lorena (@_lore_na13) November 12, 2020

7

Looking up to God for Assu to call off this strike — Jola (@mojola0luwa) November 12, 2020

For close to 10 months ASSU strike has been on, the leaders of the so called tomorrow have been in their various houses, some have been killed during the peaceful protest #Endsars yet we have a President a Vice and other rubbish people meant to rule us and make things better. https://t.co/J58CVZk4Su — EmekaTheStallion 🐎 (@FreshciousR) November 12, 2020

Assu strike is 8months today, 8months baby is already walking by now — Emma (@Emma71340991) November 12, 2020

ASSU has been on strike for 8 months, what is the FG doing about it 🤔🤔🤔 #assu — Anny 🌺🌺🌺 (@Ann_unusual2) November 12, 2020

