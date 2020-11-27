Gunmen kill Ondo monarch

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

SUSPECTED kidnappers, yesterday, reportedly killed a first-class traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Isreal Adewusi, in the Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the monarch attended the monthly meeting of the state Council of Obas in Akure, and was returning to his domain, when he was attacked.

It was learnt that the monarch was hit by a hail of bullets, when the gunmen, who hid inside the bush along the highway, attacked his vehicle in the Elegbeka area, shooting severally in an attempt to stop the driver from fleeing.

Another source said that the kidnappers flagged down the monarch’s vehicle on the highway, but the driver, who suspected foul play, attempted to escape, when the gunmen shot severally at the vehicle.

The monarch was said to have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, where he died.

Vanguard, however, gathered that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had rushed to the town after the security report of the monarch’s murder got to him.

Akeredolu, according to the source, led other top government officials and top security chiefs to the town last night.

Medical personnel told Vanguard last night that the monarch was rushed to the hospital but died before he could be attended to.

Police confirm attack

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Mr. Tee Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident, adding that policemen have been deployed to Ifon to fish out the killers.

