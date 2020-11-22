Gov Sule, sympathises with APC family

Kindly Share This Story:

Says APC Chairman’s killing is inhuman

By David Odama – Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Sunday described as inhuman-, traumatic and shattering the death of the APC State Chairman, Philip Shekwo kidnapped and murdered in Lafia.

Governor Sule in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, and made available to newsmen in Lafia said the state was devastated by the gruesome murder of the APC State Chairman by unknown gunmen in the state.

According to the governor, “We received with great shock and bewilderment the killing of the Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC Mr. Philip Tatari Shekwo in the hands of yet to be identified gunmen who forcefully gained entrance into his residence last night.

I am personally traumatized by this gruesome and inhuman act that has left myself, late Shekwo’s family members, the APC family, and indeed all well-meaning people shattered”, the statement added.

READ ALSO: Abducted Nasarawa APC chairman found dead

Governor Sule who prayed to God to give peace to the family of the late Shekwo noted the party chairman whose life has been cut short was a great husband, a statesman, a peaceful gentleman, and a loyal party man.

While assuring all that the perpetrators of this dastard act will not go scot-free announced that investigations have already commenced by the security apparatus who will do all it takes to hunt down the criminals and bring them to justice.

“This killing has further our resolve to deploy every resource to fight crime and criminality and secure our people and their property. I urge all to remain resilient as we fight those who are bent on instilling fear in us and alter the restored peace in our state” Sule stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: