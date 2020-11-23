Fuel increase: Niger Delta groups insist on reversal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Niger-Delta Youth Council, NDYC, and the Coalition of Ex-Niger Delta Agitators Forum have asked the federal government to revert to the old price of petroleum product, saying the new increment was adversely affecting the comfort of the masses.

The groups in a statement in Abuja, signed by NDYC National Coordinator, Comrade Jator Abido, maintained that there was no justification for the government to increase the price of fuel price at a time the ordinary citizens were finding it difficult to survive.

“Given the existing economic realities and the post-COVID 19 and #EndSARS economy which have left the country out of productivity in various forms; is a total policy aberration to allow for any form of price increase either in electricity tariff or fuel pump price which is impacting negatively on Nigerians,” the groups said.

They added: “We make bold to state categorically that it is an affront on the survival of Nigerians who are finding it hard to feed on a daily basis to be made to suffer from years of bad governance. It is clear that the government is merely playing to the gallery and painting the organised labour and the civil society organisations in a bad light before the public.

“As stakeholders, we shall not hesitate to stand for the rights of the Niger-Deltans in particular and Nigerians in general. Consequently, we wish to restate our vow to shut down oil production over the astronomical increase in the pump price of the premium motor spirit (PMS).

“Our earlier demand for the immediate reduction of the pump price of PMS commonly referred to as fuel to the sum of N120 per litre within 14 days still stands and we are counting as the days go by”, the groups stated.”

They further enjoined the authorities to fix the nation’s refineries and immediately put them to use so as to forestall the incessant price increment in the country and called for a more robust policy on the petroleum industry aimed at repositioning the sector.

The group also threatened that oil workers would be forced to leave the Niger Delta region within 14 days if the government fails to live up to their expectations.

“Let it be noted that the safety of oil workers cannot be guaranteed if the government fails to revert the pump price to N120. We will not hesitate to declare a national day of action for a nationwide protest as the economy is biting hard on the citizens,” it noted.

They expressed satisfaction with the decision of the organised labour union representatives comprising of Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress to walk out from a meeting with the Federal Government delegation on issues surrounding the hike in the price of fuel and electricity tariffs.

The group explained that the action of the labour confirmed its conviction that the government was not sincere in its dealings with the masses and reiterated its earlier call for the government to peg fuel price at N120 per litre within 14 days of bear the consequence.

“The walkout by labour union representatives on Sunday from a meeting with the federal government, barely five minutes after it started confirms our conviction that the government is indifferent about the plight of the masses,” the statement read.

