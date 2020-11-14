Kindly Share This Story:

The Commander, 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, on Saturday, took centre stage with his testimony at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the shootings of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20.

Vanguard reported that he was finally cleared to give evidence after some initial hurdles. General Taiwo made startling revelations:

*General Taiwo said troops were deployed from Badagry, Ikorodu, Epe, Apapa, Ikeja, Alimosho and even Lagos Island to restore order at the Lekki Tollgate venue of the #EndSARS protester.

*Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State made the right call by inviting soldiers, but they were unhappy with the governor for denying that he invited the military when the situation reached Stage 4 of IS Security.

READ ALSO:

*The Army was not after singer and DJ, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch, who was one of the #EndSARS protest leaders at Lekki Tollgate on the day of the shootings. General Taiwo told the panel: “We have bigger fish to fry (how to stabilise Lagos).”

*Lootings were well coordinated and the Army would have recovered most of the looted property if the state government had carried them along while lifting curfews.

*Army rescued about N2 billion for banks during the mayhem.

*At the tollgate, the real #EndSARS protesters were on one side, sitting, while hoodlums, who wanted to burn down Oriental Hotel, were on the other, and were dispersed by the soldiers using blank bullets.

*General Taiwo said blank bullets don’t kill, but that a single real bullet at such close range would have killed three persons.

*Joked about bringing a rifle to try out blank bullets on members of the panel.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: