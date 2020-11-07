EndSARS: Police commend Kano youths for peaceful conduct

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Police in Kano has commended the youths of the state for their peaceful conduct during the recent EndSARS protest considering the volatile nature of the state and its past records of violence.

This was stated by the Kano police commissioner Abu Ahmadu Sani while addressing newsmen at a gathering organized by the Nigerian Youth Parliament in Kano on Saturday.

“The conduct of the youths was cordial and very cooperating. Immediately they started the protest we called them and had a dialogue with them and they understood the mission.

“They were informed of the actions taken by the Federal Government to meet the demands of the youths and that all their grievances are being addressed.

“I must commend the youths for that cooperation they showed to the police command in Kano. The youths should know that we have no other state than Kano and must put our hands together to ensure we maintain peace so that everyone can go about his normal activity” the commissioner stated.

However, with the recent resurfacing of the protests, especially in the Federal Capital Abuja, the commissioner who spoke through a representative, ACP Uzairu Abdullahi expressed hope that the state will remain violent free while he called on the youths to express their grudges through the right channels.

“I call on our youths to be law-abiding, nobody is saying you cannot express your feelings but you should follow due process and ensure you express your feelings according to the law.

“The command is ever ready to dialogue with the youths to ensure that there is no breach of peace and there is no breakdown of order.

“We assure the people of Kano that God willing, just the way it was quelled the other time when it did nor almost take place, even this time we are very hopeful that our youths will not engage themselves in any breakdown of law and order” he declared.

In his goodwill message at the event, the Commissioner for Youth Development Ado Lakwaya called on the youths to exploit peaceful means in expressing their grievances assuring them that the doors of the government will always remain open for them.

“My message to the youths is to remember that it is better to stay in peace than in crises. They should remain peaceful all the time. If they are aggrieved, they should exploit the available peaceful channels to express their grievances.

The event which was also co-organized by youth groups and other civil society organizations including Kano State Youth Coalition for Advocacy and Development and Coalition for Civil Society and Organization for Peace and Development and the coordinator of the event Comrade Sabo Waziri explained that it is intended to remind the youth of their responsibilities as citizens and as leaders of tomorrow.

“We organize this event to remind the youth of their responsibility as leaders of tomorrow. They should understand that whatever they want to achieve can only come when there is peace. Hence, they should embrace peaceful means of expressing their grievances in the most civil manner” he stated.

Vanguard

