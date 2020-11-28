Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

A 33-year-old man, Emmanuel Ajomafuwe, who claimed that his 20-year-old girlfriend, Ada Ifeanyi, was shot and killed by the police in Apapa area of Lagos on April 3, 2019, has demanded justice from the Lagos EndSARS Panel.

Testifying before the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel on Saturday, Ajomafuwe narrated how he and the late Ada were shot by a police team led by one Dania Ojo.

He said the policemen claimed that they had flagged him down but that he refused to stop, to which he responded that he was not aware as it was raining.

Narrating his ordeal, Ajomafuwe said: “Due to the argument between me and the policemen, while I was still inside the car, I was shot in the head by Inspector Dania Ojo.

“Inspector Dania Ojo also shot my girlfriend on her leg and stomach. I was lucky to survive the life-threatening injury to my head, but my girlfriend died.

“I’ve had a brain scan at Reddington Hospital, where I was admitted. I’ve done a check-up in Dubai due to my sleeping issue.

“My sanity has not been the same after the incident. Anytime I remember the incident, I feel bad.

“Six members of the police team involved in the incident were arrested at the time, but Inspector Dania Ojo, who pulled the trigger, escaped and the police had not given me any update on the matter.

“None of the policemen was punished. I want the judicial panel to remind the Nigeria Police to arrest and prosecute Inspector Dania Ojo and to fulfill their promise to pay my medical expenses.”

After his testimony on how the police killed his girlfriend, the panel adjourned the case till December 11 for cross-examination.

Vanguard News Nigeria

