EndSARS fallout: Enugu citizens demand implementation of 2014 Confab report

By Dennis Agbo

Citizens of Enugu state have demanded for implementation of the 2014 National conference report as a way of averting another type of the violent EndSARS protests that took place across the country.

They precisely asked for restructuring of the country to cede more responsibilities to the various federating units that would emerge from restructuring.

The citizens made the demand in a parley with Minister for Foriegn Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama in a Stakeholders Critical Engagements with Enugu State Youths on #ENDSARS Protest.

The Stakeholders that included traditional rulers appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to set processes in motion towards implementing the Confab report.

One of participants and traditional ruler of Oduma Community, HRH Igwe Godwin Nwanjoku, said that the need for a full restructure of the country had become more compelling following the events of the past few weeks.

He, however, said that the development showed how frustrated Nigerians had grown about the quality of governance.

“We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for making this type of interaction which is the first of its kind possible. However, we want those who work closely with him to advise him to look into the report of the national confab of 2014 and implement it to avoid future occurrence of this type of protest,” Nwanjoku said.

The Minister, Onyeama, noted that the meeting was aimed at resolving pending issues and was directed by President Buhari, whom he said was committed to reforming the police as well as putting the country on the path of sustainable growth.

“The president as a listening father had acceded to the demands of the peaceful protesters, and it is sad that the protest was hijacked by people with ulterior motives,” Onyeama said.

The minister added that Nigerians were the real losers in the damage of private and public utilities as well as loss of lives recorded during the protests.

Speakers at the meeting were unanimous in the opinion that the country needed to be restructured in order to get the best out of the various peoples of Nigeria.

