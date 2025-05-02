George to Tinubu: Honour Adebanjo, Clark by implementing 2014 confab report

Chief Bode George

By Obetta Henry

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has called on President Bola Tinubu to honour the memories of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and the late Chief Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), by implementing the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference.

Speaking at his office in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, George emphasized the critical roles both Adebanjo and Clark played during the conference, describing them as key contributors to national dialogue aimed at building a better Nigeria.

“It would be good if the report of the conference was revisited and the necessary recommendations implemented,” George stated. He also urged the President to publicly release the confab report, saying, “Let the report be released so that all Nigerians can see what was discussed and push for implementation. That is when we can be at peace.”

On the current crisis within the PDP, George expressed frustration over the wave of defections from the party.

“Right now, people are jumping ship. Members of our party are leaving after all the canvassing and campaigning. I wonder what is wrong with them,” he said. “No organization is without crisis, but what matters is the ability to resolve differences. We must adhere to the party’s constitution. Those who wish to leave may go; those who wish to stay should stay.”

He disclosed that the PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) would meet on May 27 to address ongoing challenges within the party.

Addressing the state of the nation, George lamented rising hunger, insecurity, unemployment, and economic hardship.

“In my time, before we wrote our final exams, we already had jobs. It’s not the same now. There is hunger and anger in the land. These unnecessary killings and executions must stop. I beg in the name of God, let’s put an end to it,” he appealed.