EndSARS: CSOs appeal to youths to drop plans for second protest

Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness in coalition with 62 CSOs and NGOs on Tuesday appealed to youths to step down plans for a second #EndSARS protest.

Dr Nwambu Gabriel, who spoke on behalf of the coalition, made the call at a news conference tagged “#EndSARS Protest: Reading between the Lines, Truth, Facts and Fantasies’’ in Abuja.

“We want to appeal to the very articulate and hard working Nigerian youth to dissuade all attempts by clandestine groups to make them return to the streets a second time.

“We urge them to embrace dialogue with government for a long lasting peace in Nigeria.”

Gabriel said the group decided to conduct an inquest on the ENDSARS demonstration and the climax of the #EndSARS protest.

He said that the call became imperative because of the allegation that the #EndSARS protest was politically motivated and funded both locally and internationally.

He alleged that the sole aim was to spur sentiments from citizens with the ultimate goal of destabilising the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We would want to reemphasise that our coalition believes in the sanctity of the human life and the fact that every life is equal before our Creator.”

He also urged citizens to thread with caution on the narrative of the Lekki Toll Gate killing.

