ENDSARS: Absence of Youths representatives stalls hearing of Lagos Judicial Panel

As Bank freezes Oduala’s account

By Onozure Dania

The Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for victims of SARS related abuse and other matters, proceedings couldn’t go on Saturday for lack of quorum.

The panel had scheduled yesterday to take evidence from the Nigerian Army but failed to continue due to the absence of youths representatives, Majekodunmi Temitope and Oduala Bolatito Olorunrinu.

The two youth representatives,Mr Temitope Majekodunmi and Ms Olorunrinu Oduala did not make an appearance at the panel due to the freezing by the Central Bank of Nigeria of Oduala’s First Bank of Nigeria account.

Her bank account was allegedly frozen on Nov. 6 due to her alleged sponsorship of the #EndSARS protests.

Majekodunmi had earlier taken permission, from the panel that he was not going to be around, as he has exams to write, for two days, which is scheduled to hold from Friday, November 6- 7, 2020.

Counsel to the Nigerian Army Mr A. T Kehinde (SAN), announced his appearance.

However, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (rtd) announced the suspension of the sitting of the panel till November 14.

She said: “We are confronted with a situation which prevented her Oduala Bolatito Olorunrinu, from coming. We do not know if the two youths’ representatives will eventually pull out.

“We don’t want a situation where proceedings would go on and later it is impugned with controversy for lack of quorum”.

Justice Okuwobi said it is important that all settings of the panel are held in accordance with the law.

“In all matters, we have to wait for them (youths representatives) to join us. Without them, we are handicapped”, she stressed.

Lead counsel to Nigerian Army, A. T. Kehinde (SAN) said they came before the panel pursuant to a summon dated October 28.

Kehinde expressed appreciation to members of the panel for taking them into confidence on the challenges it is facing.

He asked to be guided on the next date his client would appear before the panel.

Counsel to Lagos State Government, Olukayode Enitan (SAN) aligned himself with the submission of Kehinde.

According to Enitan: “The issue of quorum is of utmost importance as to the competence of the panel to proceed and as to the integrity of recommendation to be made at the end of proceedings.

“Therefore, the directive for the panel to adjourn is quite appropriate.”

Olumide Fusika (SAN) who appeared for the first time said he accepted to represent some victims who wanted to make a presentation before the panel.

He listed some of the victims to include Raimi Olumide, Solomon Samuel Ageze, Olamilekan Sanusi, Ayodeji Beckley, Samuel Asala, Agbese Isiawu, Onileowo Legend among others.

Fusika, said they would await further directive from the panel.

Former Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikeja Branch, Adesina Ogunlana, counsel to three #ENDSARS protesters, also aligned himself with the submission of other counsels.

Ogunlana said the development within the panel was not only embarrassing to the panel but also to counsels.

He claimed to have privileged information that there were plans to bring in thugs to disrupt the sittings of the panel.

Ogunlana said his interest was in ensuring that the panel heard the truth about what transpired during the protest and at Lekki Tollgate.

He advised the panel to be proactive and to ask the government to do the needful.

“Government cannot approbate and reprobate. This disconnect must be addressed immediately”, he said.

Ogunlana further stated that he has no doubt about the competence of the panel.

To move forward, he advised the panel to be proactive and give ideas to the government on what must be done.

Vanguard

