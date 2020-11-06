Don’t allow your ambitions to becloud your sense of Judgment, CJN tells new judges

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has cautioned the eight new Justices of the Supreme Court not to allow their personal ambitions to becloud their sense of judgment.

Mohammad gave the warning during the swearing in ceremony of the newly appointed justices on Friday.

He advised them to rather see themselves as God’s representative on earth.

“Your interactions with people of unenviable inclinations and pedigree, if any, must be halted forthwith.

” Let your conscience guide and filter every thought that traverses your mind from this moment.

“I have no doubt that you may have at one time or the other been confronted with some forms of criticism or verbal assaults by litigants who lost their cases.

” I want to assure you that more of such will come your way, where appellant’s expectations are often very high and infectious “.

He said that there is no way they can please human beings, especially litigants.

” I am, however, making it absolutely clear to you that the easiest way to fail in life is to try pleasing everybody.

“The only deity you can fear is the Almighty God, once your judgment is in consonance with the constitution what God expects from you.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the justices sworn-in are, Lawal Garba, (North West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South West), Abdu Aboki (North West), and M M Saulawa (North West).

Others are, Adamu Jauro (North East), Samuel Oseji (South South), Tijani Abubakar (North East), and Emmanuel Agim (South South)

The swearing-in, which took place at the headquarters of the Supreme Court, was sequel to the appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari and confirmed by the Senate, on the recommendations of the National Judicial Council (NJC). (NAN)

