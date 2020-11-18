COVID-19: New York closes schools again

Kindly Share This Story:

Public schools in New York are to close for in-person learning from Thursday due to a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases.

The city’s Schools Chancellor, Richard Carranza, conveyed the directive in an email to school principals on Wednesday.

Carranza said the decision was taken because the infection rate average over the last seven days had reached the 3-per-cent closure threshold.

He stated that classrooms would hold remotely during the shutdown, while all school buildings would remain closed until further notice.

He added that “please note that this is a temporary closure, and school buildings will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

“I know that for many of you, this decision to close schools that we recently opened will be disappointing, and I understand.

“But by confronting the challenges together, we can continue to fight back against COVID-19. I am confident that before long, we will be able to safely reopen schools.”

New York has the largest school system in the United States, with 1,800 schools and no fewer than 1.1 million students.

The latest shutdown is coming barely two months after the schools reopened, following the first closure in April when the city became global coronavirus epicentre.

In a tweet, Mayor Bill de Blasio sued for understanding and cooperation from parents, noting that “we must fight back the second wave of COVID-19.”

The U.S. is currently experiencing a second wave of COVID-19, reporting no fewer than one million new cases last week.

it remains the hardest-hit country with no fewer than 11 million cases and 255,000 deaths.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: