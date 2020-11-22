College honours Bisi Fayemi in recognition of contribution to girl child education

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Osun State College of Education, Ilesha has conferred on the Wife Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, honourary fellowship of the institution

This, according to the institution was in recognition of Mrs Fayemi’s works in empowering Women and fighting for the Girl Child

The Institution’s authorities conferred the honour on Erelu Fayemi at the 42nd Founder’s Day Anniversary and 27th Convocation ceremony of the college, in Ilesha on Friday.

Over 5,000 graduands were also conferred with Nigeria’s Certificate in Education (NCE ) at the ocassion witnessed by Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, his wife, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The Ekiti First Lady in her acceptance speech, thanked the college’s authorities for the recognition and pledged to do more for humanity.

She described the honorary fellowship as a call to serve.

“On behalf of all the awardees, I will like to thank the Governor and the people of Osun for this great priviledge because every recognition or award is a call to serve. It is a call to everyone of us to do more.

“We realise that one of the greatest challenge we face as a nation today is sustaining an enviable education sector. After listening to the needs of the institution, we assure you that we will leverage on our platforms, our network and competency to support this great institution.

” We all need to challenge ourselves as leaders and we need to do more for our nation and our people. This is because to whom much is given, much is expected.

Mrs Fayemi urged well meaning Nigerians to always invest in the country so as to ensure there is lot of opportunities for young people.”

” We must provide an inclusive society where boys are not more important than girls and where men are not more important than women, she noted.

” We would like to live in a society where we all enjoyed dignity and respect. We should continue to do all we can to change the current narrative, from all forms of hopelessness to hope, from doom to a brighter and more promising future. This is a change that all of us here will not take lightly.

Governor Fayemi in his goodwill message, also identified education as bedrock of meaningful development and urged the management of the institution to continue to strive hard in the quest of producing graduates of international standard.

While speaking at the event, Visitor to the school and Osun Governor of State of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola commended the management of the college for being professional in discharging their duties. He promised that the State government would continue to provide needed support for the overall development of the institution.

