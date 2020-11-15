Catholic Humanitarian Organisation provides respite for Cameroonian refugees in Taraba

Kindly Share This Story:

… Launches two years protection, health services programme

By Femi Bolaji,

Jesuit Refugee Service, JRS, a Catholic humanitarian non-governmental organization has partnered Taraba state government and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR, to provide a two years protection and health services for Cameroonian refugees in the state.

The programme targets displaced Cameroonians that are being catered for by Taraba state government and currently taking refuge in various communities across four local government areas of the state.

UNHCR’s State Director, Sylvester Kenneth who spoke Sunday at the launch of the programme, said it was designed to assist the state government and ease it’s burden of taking care of the refugees.

READ ALSO:

He also acknowledged Taraba as the most accommodating state for Cameroonian refugees in the country.

This according to him, was why JRS stepped in to complement the state government’s humanitarian gesture.

The project Lead of JRS two years intervention, Tamara Hart, in her presentation listed Ussa, Takum, Kurmi and Sadauna local government areas as target LGAs.

She informed the gathering that the intervention of JRS would benefit the refugees and their host communities.

Aside provision of health services and protection of the rights of the refugees, Hart also said peaceful living and reconciliation skills for the Cameroonian refugees and their host communities would be promoted and enhance social cohesion.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, assured of the state government’s support.

He said all primary health care facilities and general hospitals in target areas would be available for use of the refugees if the need arise.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: