World Bank-backed L-PRES project boosts fight against livestock diseases in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — Determined to protect Taraba State’s livestock sector from deadly disease outbreaks, the World Bank-funded Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project has stepped up disease prevention efforts that target cattle, sheep, goats and poultry farmers across the state.

Speaking at a capacity-building workshop for veterinary officers and animal health technologists in Jalingo, the State Project Coordinator, Hananiah Albert, said the initiative aims to enhance disease monitoring, reporting and control — key to improving productivity, farmer incomes, and food security.

He noted that livestock diseases such as Anthrax, Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP), Hemorrhagic Septicemia, and African Swine Fever have continued to disrupt production and trade in Taraba, limiting farmers’ livelihoods and threatening the state’s food systems.

“What makes these outbreaks more devastating is the delay in detection and the gaps in reporting and coordination among field officers and response systems,” Albert explained. “This is why L-PRES is working to build a collaborative platform where all stakeholders can work together for effective surveillance and control.”

He added that beyond disease containment, the project is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s ability to respond quickly to livestock-related emergencies, while making the industry more commercially rewarding for farmers.

Also speaking at the event, the Taraba State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Prof. Nicholas Namessan, affirmed the state government’s support for the programme, stressing that disease control should not be left to the government alone.

He called for sustained engagement of all stakeholders — including private animal healthcare providers, community leaders, and farmers — to build a more resilient livestock ecosystem in the state.

The L-PRES project is part of a nationwide drive to support Nigeria’s livestock sector through improved animal health, productivity and market access.