Breaking News
Translate

Buhari, Sultan, Monarchs meet in Aso Rock

On 12:21 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Buhari, Sultan, Monarchs meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with representatives of traditional rulers across the six geopolitical zones, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar.

The meeting, which is taking place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has in attendance the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ife, the Emir of Kano, Etsu Nupe, Chairman, Imo State Traditional rulers among others.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: We’ve not recorded any case among corps members, staff ― NYSC

Although the agenda of the meeting is yet to be made public, it may not be unconnected to national unity and the recent nationwide protest against Police brutality.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!