Buhari describes Umahi’s defection as bold move based on principles

Abuja— President Muhammadu Buhari has described Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State’s defection from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to All Progressives Congress, APC, as a bold move that is based on matters of principles.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, to President Buhari, quoted the President as saying so.

Umahi, along with members of his cabinet, on Tuesday, dumped PDP for APC, citing injustice to the South-East by his former political party, a move that will be formalised on Thursday, November 19.

In the statement, the President said: “I am proud of Governor David Umahi for taking this bold decision in accordance with his conscience and principles, rather than any external influence or coercion.

“Good governance is very important to us in the APC, and I’m glad that the governor has cited this as a major factor in his decision to join us.

“I urge our citizens to pay less emphasis on identity politics if we want our democracy to make a positive impact on our country.

“With men like Umahi, I foresee a brighter future for our democracy because the voters will be more motivated by performance records of parties and their candidates.

“Let me once again commend the boldness of Governor Umahi for taking this courageous decision in a country where principles are in short supply among many.

“I know people might call him names, but that is the price men of principles have to pay for acting according to their conscience and convictions,” he concluded on Umahi’s defection to APC.

