APC set for nationwide membership registration

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has said it will soon embark on a nationwide membership registration exercise, two years after it conducted the same exercise.

Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday officially received materials for the Party’s nationwide membership registration, update and revalidation exercise.

During the handover ceremony at the party’s national secretariat, Governor Buni was accompanied by the Governor of Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru; CECPC Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudodehe among other senior party officials.

According to Buni, the membership registration, update and revalidation exercise will be conducted across the country’s 119,973 Polling Units and 57, 000 Voting Points.

“As you can see, we just took delivery of the first consignment of the registration materials for the exercise that will soon commence across the country. We have over 119, 000 polling units and 57, 000 Voting Points across the country.



“As you can see this is the membership register and we have the personal information slip that goes with the register as well. Like I said we have just taken first delivery and after taking all the stocks then we will unveil the date, the timetable for the registration across the country. We are going to register, revalidate our existing membership register across the country”, he said.

The party said the membership registration, update and revalidation exercise is in line with the desired reforms under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC and the recognised need to expand its membership base.

“The exercise will target a broad spectrum of Nigerians across urban, rural dwellers, unlettered population as well as Diaspora”, said party spokesman, Yekini Nabena.

APC had in August 2018 carried out the same exercise as part of measures to boost its membership base ahead of the 2019 general elections.

