Yobe begins health insurance enrolment for retired civil servants

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‎By Maryam Abdul-aziz Usman

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‎The Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YSCHMA) has commenced the enrolment of retired civil servants into the state’s health insurance scheme as part of efforts to expand access to affordable healthcare and strengthen social protection.

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‎The Executive Secretary of YSCHMA, Dr. Babagana Tijjani, disclosed this during an interview in Damaturu, saying the exercise is in line with Governor Mai Mala Buni’s directive to include retirees in the state’s contributory health insurance programme.

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‎According to him, the first phase of the exercise targets retired local government workers across the state, with registration already underway at the headquarters of the 17 Local Government Areas.

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‎ “We have commenced the first phase of registration for retired local government civil servants. The objective is to ensure they have access to quality healthcare through the state’s contributory health insurance scheme,” Dr. Tijjani said.

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‎He said the agency had introduced an online registration platform to simplify the enrolment process and improve accessibility for eligible beneficiaries, adding that YSCHMA was working closely with the Yobe State Local Government Pension Board to ensure seamless verification and registration.

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‎”We are appealing to all eligible retirees to cooperate with the agency by providing the necessary information and completing their registration so they can benefit from the programme,” he added.

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‎Beneficiaries interviewed during the exercise described the initiative as a major relief for retired workers, saying it would ease the burden of healthcare expenses.

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‎Chairman of the Yobe State Retired Permanent Secretaries Forum, Engineer Maisandari Lawan, commended Governor Mai Mala Buni for approving the programme.

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‎”This is a historic intervention. It demonstrates the governor’s concern for the welfare of retired civil servants and will bring smiles to many families who have struggled to meet medical expenses,” Lawan said.

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‎Similarly, former Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Yobe State, Comrade Lawan Ibrahim, described the initiative as a welcome development.

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‎”This programme will improve access to quality healthcare for retirees. We sincerely appreciate Governor Buni for extending this support to those who have served the state diligently,” Ibrahim said.

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‎The enrolment exercise is currently taking place at the headquarters of all 17 Local Government Areas of Yobe State, with eligible retirees encouraged to complete their registration to benefit from the health insurance scheme.

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‎The Yobe State Government recently approved the inclusion of state and local government retirees into the YSCHMA Social Equity Programme as part of efforts to expand universal health coverage and improve access to healthcare services for vulnerable groups across the state.