APC, PDP bicker over rescued American hostage

…APC slams PDP’s negligent handling of Chibok girls abduction

…US rescue operation confirms Buhari’s incompetence – PDP

By Omeiza Ajayi & Dirisu Yakubu

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were at daggers-drawn yesterday over the American hostage kidnapped in Niger Republic but rescued in Nigeria by the US Navy Seals.

While APC slammed PDP for attempting to play politics with the incident, saying the world has not forgotten how the PDP mishandled the Chibok school girls abduction in 2014, PDP said the swift operation by the United States to rescue her citizen held hostage by bandits on Nigerian soil further confirmed that the Buhari Presidency could neither secure the territorial integrity of the nation nor arrest the wave of insecurity ravaging the country under its watch.

APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena in a statement yesterday, accused the PDP of again choosing to play politics with national security “in its tired, baseless and dull attacks of the President Muhammadu Buhari government”.

The statement read: “The PDP should explain to Nigerians how its immediate-past administration handled the 2014 abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls. To refresh the PDP’s memory, former British prime minister, David Cameron in his book, For the Record, said the Goodluck Jonathan PDP government was “sleeping on the wheel” when the schoolgirls were abducted.

“It is on record that the PDP government did nothing for two weeks after the Chibok schoolgirls abduction, dismissing it as a grand political conspiracy while the schoolgirls were continually held and their families suffered in anguish.

“While the PDP still refuses to take responsibility for the tragedy up till now, the same PDP government rejected the British offer to help in the rescue of the Chibok schoolgirls.

“Combating terrorism and other emerging cross-border crimes require international collaborations and assistance when necessary.

“As Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, President Buhari swore a constitutional oath to protect lives and property of citizens. The president has consistently demonstrated that resolve throughout his administration. President Buhari’s reactions and actions after the similar and unfortunate Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapping is a pointer to how a responsive government should act.’’

In its response, PDP in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said: “The fact that under President Muhammadu Buhari, bandits and abductors from neighbouring countries now freely cross into our nation to use our soil as detention camps further shows the failure of his administration to secure our national borders and territorial integrity.

“It also shows that contrary to claims by the Buhari administration, parts of our country are still under the control of bandits and insurgents.

“It is indeed grossly disconcerting that under our Commander-in-Chief, a general, who had consistently promised to lead from the front, it took a foreign country to come on our soil to rescue their citizen, while hordes of our citizens are reportedly being held, tortured and killed in various kidnappers’ and insurgents’ dens in various parts of our nation.

“The fact that other countries with competent and determined leadership have successfully dislodged and vanquished bandits on our soil highlight the incompetence, lack of honesty and want of will power on the part of the Buhari administration to effectively secure our nation.

“The exploits of these countries on our soil only go to show that the bandits, vandals, kidnappers, insurgents are not invincible but have been allowed to take hold of our nation due to the failures of the Buhari administration.

“Such failures had dragged our nation down to rank as the third country with the highest level of terrorism, after Iran and Afghanistan, according to 2019 Global Terrorism Index rating by the Institute for Economics and Peace, IEP.

“Our party believes that the latest experience will compel President Buhari to accede to widespread demand by Nigerians to rejig his security architecture as well as replace his service chiefs with more competent hands to effectively tackle insecurity challenge facing our country.

“Nevertheless, our party commends and immensely values the courage and sacrifices of our gallant troops who are daily risking their lives in the front to safeguard our nation against the insurgents despite the challenges they face.

“The PDP also charges all Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue to pray for our nation at this trying time.”

