Again, Gov Zulum urges Boko Haram members to surrender

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has again urged members of the Boko Haram to stop the killings and surrender.

Zulum made the call on Wednesday at the launch of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) Super Camp and lists of key Boko Haram wanted members in Chabbal in Konduga Local Government Area.

Zulum said that the insurgents needed to realise that they are just killing their brothers and sisters, and destroying the properties of their parents.

“For those that are still in the bush terrorising innocent lives and properties, I am still calling on them to surrender.

“You are killing your brothers and sisters, destroying our structures that are built using money from your forefather,” Zulum said.

He lauded the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for streamlining the CJTF operations into that of the military, adding that it would enhance insurgency fight.

Zulum reiterated the commitment of his administration to supporting the military and CJTF to continue to deliver in the fight against insurgency.

The governor announced a donation of 100 motorcycles to members of the CJTF to enhance their operations in the rural areas.

He urged the people of Borno to accord the military and other security agencies maximum support on the renewed onslaught on the Boko Haram terrorists.

Buratai and the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, lauded the role of CJTF as indigenes of Borno who understands the terrain in the insurgency fight.

They lauded the support of the Borno Government in the fight against insurgency and assured it of the military‘s commitment to deal with the insurgents.

