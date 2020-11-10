AFCON: Rohr replaces Onyeka with Abdullahi

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has called up Shehu Abdullahi as replacement for injured midfielder Frank Onyeka ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Sierra Leone.

Onyeka was injured while playing for his club Midtjylland in their 4-0 win over FC Copenhagen in a Danish Superliga game last Sunday. Onyeka made his debut for Nigeria in their Super Eagles friendly against Algeria in October.

Abdullahi who last played for the Super Eagles in October 2019 against Brazil will now take Onyeka’s place.

Onyeka is the second player to withdraw from Gernot Rohr’s team after Nantes winger Moses Simon pulled out due to a groin injury a week ago. Simon was subsequently replaced by Genk striker Paul Onuachu.

The Super Eagles head into Friday’s game against Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium as Group L leaders having won their first two games against Benin and Lesotho.

They are scheduled to play the reverse fixture in Freetown on November 17.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: