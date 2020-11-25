21-year-old mother sells baby for N150,000 in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu and Aliyu Dangida

Police operatives attached to Ojoto Division of the Anambra State police command have arrested a 21-year-old woman, Emila Sunday, for allegedly attempting to sell her three months old baby for N150000.

The lady, who hailed from Akwa Ibom State, committed the offence at Ire village, Ojoto in Idemili South local government area.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, for Anambra command, Mr Mohammed Haruna confirmed the incident.

He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman attempted to sell her three months old baby boy which the suspect claimed was due to hardship.

“The baby was rescued in good health condition and investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the matter.”

Meanwhile, barely less than a month to her wedding ceremony, a 20-year-old bride-to-be, Saratu Sabo Wada, was kidnapped.

Saratu, a daughter of Sabo Wada Ringim, former clerk Jigawa state house of assembly and currently council secretary of Ringim local government lives in Gida-Dubu Quarters in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The kidnapped victim, Saratu, according to a family source was abducted on Monday morning at the front of her father’s residence at Gida Dubu quarters in Dutse metropolitan.

The family source said: “Saratu went out after receiving a phone call and since then she was nowhere to be found and all her phones are switched off”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: