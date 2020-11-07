2020: HK unveils December tour timetable

Kindly Share This Story:

As he gears up for the release of his sophomore EP album “The MIXTAPE”, Wilson Osamudiame Plutorious aka HK Plutorious has unveiled his tour timetable. This project is a follow-up to his 2019 album, The SUGAR EP.

The Nigerian born Russian based artiste told us the tour tagged “CEMBER IN RUSSIA TOUR” will touch down in some major cities like Moscow, Kursk, Ryazan, Yekaterinburg & Saint Petersburg.

It will comprise live performances at select clubs and venues, radio/media visits for interviews, autograph signing and photo sessions with fans.

The tour will kick off on the 12th of December and run through the 26th of December 2020. See the tour timetable listed below:

KURSK: 12 December ‘ELEGANTE NIGHT CLUB’

RYAZAN: 18th December ‘VINIL NIGHT CLUB’

YEKATERINBURG: 19th December ‘VAVILON LOUNGE’

MOSCOW: 25th December ‘SECRET ROOM’

ST PETERSBURG: 26th December ‘VNVNC NIGHT CLUB’

He said that the positive response of his fans to his virtual performance on 1st Oct, Nigeria’s independence when he previewed and performed unreleased tracks off the EP motivated him to go on a proper live promotional tour.

He said that planning a tour in these covid times has been very challenging and because of the pandemic venues will only allow/strictly enforce 100 people for venues with over 500/1000 crowd capacity. He said his management is already working with the club/venue owners and local health authorities to ensure adequate safety measures are put in place to protect all attendees in these covid times.

He also assured his fans of high energy interactive performances.

