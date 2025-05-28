Premier League Trophy Tour: How Guinness United Fans in Enugu and Lagos

Guinness Nigeria hosted a two-city tour that brought the Premier League™ Trophy to Nigerian soil for the first time in two years. More than a showcase of silverware, the Guinness MatchDay events in Enugu and Lagos drew thousands of fans and transformed everyday spaces into communal centres of celebration, culture, and sport.

The journey began in Enugu on May 16, where the trophy was officially received by Governor Peter Mbah at the State House. Later that day, a community press briefing welcomed media and football lovers ahead of the evening’s festivities. At New Berries Park, the event site, fans turned out in large numbers, many dressed in club colours and waving flags.

The excitement was palpable as the Premier League™ Trophy took centre stage, offering many attendees their first opportunity to see and interact with it in person.

The atmosphere in Enugu was amplified by performances from local artists Slow Dog, DJ Youngest, and crowd favourite Lord El, who brought hometown flair to what quickly became a citywide celebration. “I’ve only seen it on TV,” said Chuka, a Manchester United fan. “Tonight, I touched it. I still can’t believe it.”

Two days later in Lagos, the momentum continued. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu received the trophy at Lagos House before it was moved to The Palms Shopping Mall in Victoria Island, where Guinness hosted the final leg of the MatchDay experience. The venue was transformed into a football-themed village, featuring 360° trophy photo zones, jersey customisation booths, live trivia games, and a Guinness bar serving fans throughout the night.

The Lagos edition drew a large and enthusiastic crowd, supported by performances from DJ Consequence, Alternate Sound, and Melody Not MIA. Hosts Kiibati Bankole, Yubby, and Suo Chapele kept the energy high as fans danced, sang, and represented their favourite clubs. “We were singing, repping our clubs, snapping with the trophy… I even got my Arsenal jersey printed with my name. I won’t forget this,” said Zainab A., who attended the event with friends.

The MatchDay experience demonstrated how sport, particularly football, continues to serve as a unifying force in Nigeria. Club rivalries gave way to camaraderie as fans from all backgrounds celebrated together. “It was warm, it was loud, and it brought people together,” said celebrity guest Uti Nwachukwu, who was present at the Lagos event. “You could feel the energy and it was beautiful.”

In total, over 4,000 fans participated in the Guinness MatchDay events across both cities. The campaign generated more than 300 media stories across television, radio, digital platforms, and print, affirming its broad social and cultural impact. “This wasn’t just about putting the Premier League™ Trophy on display,” said Olayinka Bakare, Marketing and Innovation Director at Guinness Nigeria. “It was about putting the fans at the centre of the moment giving them something real and unforgettable. We wanted to create something bold, immersive and meaningful, and Enugu and Lagos delivered.”

As the lights dimmed and the crowds dispersed, one sentiment lingered: in Nigeria, football is more than a game; it is identity, connection, and national pride. Through MatchDay, Guinness offered thousands the chance to share in that truth and, for many, to experience a piece of football history up close.

