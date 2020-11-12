1140 active COVID-19 cases managed in Lagos communities — Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has disclosed that 1140 active cases of COVID-19 were being managed in Lagos communities under the state’s home-based care programme.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi on Thursday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update.

The commissioner said that the active cases were receiving treatment via the EkoTelemed services.

He said that 93 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Lagos on Nov. 10 from a total of 1077 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state.

“The new cases brings the total number of confirmed #COVID19 infections in Lagos to 22,086,” he said.

According to him, 148,248 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Lagos since the inception of the pandemic.

“2,482 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID19 Care Centres following full recovery.

“18,214 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID19Lagos Response Team have fully recovered,” he said.

Abayomi added that 35 of the cases were currently under isolation and receiving treatment in public and private COVID-19 Care Centres in the state.

Earlier, Abayomi had warned that COVID-19 was still in the state as evidenced in the number of cases being recorded in communities’ daily and occasional deaths from severe complications

“The erroneous belief that COVID-19 has been conquered and is no more in Nigeria should be discarded.

“Based on our data, this assumption is invalid,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

