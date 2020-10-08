Zlatan Ibile’s baby mama denies being his property

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

23 year-old London based Davita Lamai, a lady who bore Zanku singer, Zlatan Ibile a bouncing baby boy six months ago has denied being his property.

In a playful mood, Davita had posted a picture of herself on Instagram expressing her happy mood to which Zlatan himself responded with a laughing emoji but a follower, by name of @rolly.vibelion had cut in, calling the lady “Zlatan’s property”.

The baby mama curtly and promptly replied, ” I belong to no man. Only God, thank you. Goodbye”

Davita Lamai is a graduate of University of Kent, UK. When the baby was born in March of this year, he was named Shiloh Toluwalase.

Another baby mama of the singer is his long standing girlfriend named Seyi Awonuga.

