Zakzaky is alive – Shiites

On 6:10 pmIn Newsby
El-Zakzaky, Kaduna, court
El-Zakzaky

…as son pleads for parents release

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

As rumor spread that the curfew imposed on Kaduna state was to prevent the reaction on the purported death of   Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known Shi’ites, have dispelled the rumour that their leader is dead.

A statement issued by the IMN Spokesman, Ibrahim Musa on Sunday said Sheikh Zakzaky is alive and was visited by his family members at the Kaduna Correctional Centre on Saturday.

The Shi’ites however said that, the rumour of Zakzaky’s death was designed by the mongers to compound the current chaotic situation of the country.

However, the son of Sheik Zakzaky, Mohammed Ibraheem Zakzaky  has in a statement, pleaded with the government to release his parent from detention.

