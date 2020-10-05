World Teachers’ Day: Buhari approves special salary scale for teachers

Kindly Share This Story:

Raises service year from 35 to 40

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale and new retirement age for teachers.

The president’s gesture, which was announced Monday, by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, was in commemoration of the World Teachers Day.

The president increased the number of service years for the teachers from 35 to 40.

Over the years, Nigerian teachers have continued to agitate amongst others, an increase in their retirement age, welfare, and salaries.

Buhari, at the 2020 World Teachers Day celebration in Abuja, explained that the implementation of the new teachers’ salary scheme was to encourage the teachers in delivering better services.

