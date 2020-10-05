When did it become threat for citizens to express opinions, Pastor Adeyemi blasts Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Sam Adeyemi, Senior Pastor of Lagos-based church, Daystar Christian Centre, has joined millions of Nigerians to demand for restructuring.

Suffixing his opinion to the millions of views expressed by Nigerians, Adeyemi queried the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, over his statement, where he said that the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari would not succumb to threats emanating from some quarters in the country.

In clarity, he said: “The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, ‘the nation will break up.’

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of a health crisis.

“The President as an elected leader under this constitution will continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.”

Miffed by his response Sam Adeyemi via his verified twitter handle said: “When did it become a threat for citizens to express opinions, even if strong, about the structuring or restructuring of their country? Effective leaders listen.”

He finally ended his submission by saying that effective leaders listen to the voice of the people they govern.

